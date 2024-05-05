Delivery driver convicted of sex assault breached house arrest

Photo: Castanet file

A former Skip the Dishes driver who sexually assaulted a Kelowna woman during a delivery in May 2021 will be under house arrest for another two months, after he breached his conditional sentence order back in December.

A jury convicted 51-year-old Hamid Al Dergham in March 2023 of sexual assault for grabbing a woman's crotch and breast while attempting to kiss her, after he delivered food to her while she was alone on her back patio.

Al Dergham avoided jail though, after Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick handed him a five-month conditional sentence order for the sexual assault conviction on Nov. 20. A conditional sentence order is served in the community, generally under strict conditions, with the threat of serving the sentence in jail if the conditions are breached.

Al Dergham's sentence included house arrest for the three months, with an allowance for attending his new job as a dishwasher and for medical appointments. The remaining two months include a nightly curfew, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

But one month after he was sentenced, Al Dergham breached his house arrest condition by travelling to the Kelowna probation office to pay his restitution order on Dec. 22, without first obtaining permission to leave his home from his conditional sentence order supervisor.

It appears the error wasn't immediately recognized by authorities though, as a warrant for his arrest on the breach was issued five days later. Al Dergham was arrested on Jan. 2 and he spent one night in custody, before he was released on bail. He's remained under house arrest conditions since.

Al Dergham pleaded guilty to the breach this week, and while he wasn't sent to jail for the relatively minor breach, the clock on his conditional sentence order has effectively been paused for the past four months.

As a result, Al Dergham will be under house arrest conditions for an additional two months. If he hadn't breached his conditions back in December, his house arrest would have been completed on Feb. 20.

His total conditional sentence will now expire near the end of August. He'll then be be under probation conditions for an additional three years, which will include a curfew for the first 18 months.

Al Dergham moved to Canada in 2018 from Syria and obtained his permanent residency. During sentencing, Crown prosecutor Catherine Gagnon noted that she sought the five-month sentence because offenders who are sentenced to at last six months are unable to appeal any deportation attempt.

While Al Dergham has maintained his innocence following his conviction, a text message exchange between the victim and a number she believed to be Al Dergham were shown in court during the trial:

“Stop contacting me,” the victim wrote, following a series of unanswered texts from Al Dergham's suspected number. “I ordered food, not to be sexually assaulted.”

The other person then responded with: “I'm sorry, it didn't happen anymore.” The woman testified that she took this last response to mean: “I'm sorry, it won't happen anymore," as Al Dergham struggles with English.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court during sentencing, the victim said the assault left her worried about her safety and that of her children, particularly because it happened at her home.

During sentencing, the court heard how Al Dergham lost his Skip The Dishes job and his home following his conviction, and was he was forced to live in his car for a period. While he lives with his three children, his wife left him and the local Syrian community shunned him, barring him from worshiping at a local mosque.