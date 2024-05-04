Kelowna Cherry Blossom Triathlon celebrates 10 years this Sunday

Three-hundred-sixty athletes will compete in the 10th annual Cherry Blossom Triathlon in Kelowna this weekend, swimming, biking and running more than 25 kilometres around the city.

Race director Cory Krist has been involved with the race since its inception in 2014. Running things from the sidelines this year, he expects to see the best turn out yet, and he says this triathlon acts as the kick-off to triathlon season in B.C. for many.

“A lot of first races of the season, so a lot of people will be dusting off the cobwebs from the winter. Looks like we have the biggest numbers we’ve ever had, so I’m really excited for a fun day on Sunday,” said Krist.

Being a sprint triathlon on the shorter scale of distance, Cory believes this is an event for people of all ages, and he encourages first timers to test their limits in this fun and inclusive sport.

He says a lot of people first get involved in the triathlon scene as it serves as a great personal challenge, and then they just get hooked to the thrill of it all.

“Usually the first time is just seeing whether you can do it or not. And then once you discover you can, you’re stuck for life. I think it’s a pretty addictive sport in terms of people wanting to see now if they can do the next distance or go faster, so it’s a real neat personal journey.”

The 10th annual event will also introduce a new event for youth, bringing 25 athletes together for a super sprint.

“We are trying to get the younger ages going into the sport a little bit more. We are also running a shorter triathlon, ages 12 to 16, which is also a BC Games qualifier, which is later this summer," he said.

People in the lower mission area should expect traffic delays this Sunday as the race is set to start and finish at the H20 Fitness and Aquatic Centre from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To accommodate bikers, the City of Kelowna will implement one-lane closures between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. including:

Right lane for northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Old Meadows Road to Casorso Road

Eastbound traffic on Casorso Road from Gordon Drive to Swamp Road

Right turn lane on Dehart Road to Gordon Drive

Northbound traffic on Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Tozer Avenue – detour to Lakeshore Drive

Left turns will be prohibited from Lequime Road onto Gordon Drive during the same closures. A detour will be available to Cook Road.

Minor delays are likely from 7:15 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the intersections of Lexington Drive and Gordon Drive, Lequime Road and Gordon Drive, Old Meadows Road and Gordon Drive, and Bartholomew Court and Dehart Road as participants cross the road.

H2O users are advised that a portion of the parking lot will be closed to make way for the transition area and finish line. Exit from the parking lot will be limited to Lequime Road only.

Transit stops will be closed on the east side of Gordon Drive from Dehart Road to Casorso Road between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Possible minor disruptions in transit service may occur at Gordon Drive and Lequime Road between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. In addition, bus #5 will exit onto Gordon Drive at Lequime Road as there will be no transit access in front of H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.