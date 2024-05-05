Okanagan Pet Expo coming to Kelowna at the end of May

Photo: Madison Reeve

Calling all four legged friends and their owners.

The Okanagan Pet Expo is back again this year, just in time for the summer.

On May 26, pet lovers are invited to join in the tail-wagging excitement.

Net proceeds will be going to Paws it Forward.

Participants can look forward to a number of events including a Hawaiian luau, the pug dash and the weenie waggle.

"We are thrilled to introduce these events to the Okanagan Pet Expo lineup," said Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown, event producer.

"Our goal is to create an inclusive and entertaining experience for pets and their owners, and we believe that the Hammock Hound Tiki Pawty, So Fetch Pug Dash, and Wow the Yard Weenie Waggle will add an extra layer of excitement to this year's festivities. And the net proceeds from these added events will go to Paws it Forward."

In addition to the events, the Okanagan Pet Expo will feature a variety of vendors, speakers, and activities for pets of all shapes and sizes.

Tickets must be purchased in advance to participate in the events.

Event Details:

• Date: May 26th, 2024 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Location: Laurel Packinghouse

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.okanaganpetexpo.com.