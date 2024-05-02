Sunflicker Ultimate Tournament returns to Kelowna this weekend

Photo: Contributed The Sunflicker Ultimate Tournament takes place at Kelowna's Mission Recreation Park on Saturday May 4 and Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Keep you head up if you’re walking of cycling in Mission Recreation Park this weekend. Frisbees will be flying.

The Kelowna Ultimate Players Society is hosting its annual Sunflicker Ultimate Tournament Saturday, May 4 and Sunday May 5.

The top ultimate frisbee athletes from Western Canada will be competing. Thirty-two teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and even Seattle will battle it out in three divisions for supremacy in the sport that combines speed, skill and teamwork.

“Ultimate is a heart-stopping, edge-of-your-seat spectacle for fans and newcomers alike,” says Paul Brain, president of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society. “If you want to get a taste of what our game is like at its best, you need to check out this tournament! You’ll witness hucks, layouts, and defensive face-offs that will leave you breathless!”

The championship game is scheduled to get underway at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.