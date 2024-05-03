Wilden residents fed up with piles of human feces left in public

Photo: Madison Reeve Still Pond - Wilden

It appears a public pooper is on the loose.

Several Wilden residents have taken to social media to alert neighbors and share in disgust.

"In a few short weeks now, my dog has found five piles of human feces accompanied by toilet paper in the hills above Echo Ridge. The latest being this morning up above Summerwood Drive just a few feet off the trail," a resident shared.

"Serial pooper! We live on Still Pond and the same thing happened in our wooded area in our park. Nothing worse than cleaning your dog after eating human feces. Plus the toilet paper, So gross," another Wilden resident commented.

This isn't the first time Castanet has been alerted to a public pooper.

Back in April 2023, a Glenmore resident shared that she had come across several public areas with human feces. The resident said the majority of the incidents took place in the area of Yates Road and Dallas Road, on sidewalks in very public places. The feces were also accompanied by toilet paper.

The incidents were reported to the RCMP's non-emergency line.

According to several Wilden residents, the most recent incidents are believed to be on purpose.

"This frequency seems intentional and it’s just plain gross."

"Given the proximity to the porta-potties in Echo Ridge… seems on purpose," another resident added.

Castanet reached out to Kelowna Bylaw for comment.

"From our perspective, it is tough to chase things down. If we get a complaint, it would go to parks for somebody to go and clean it up. It is difficult to investigate," said bylaw manager Kevin Mead.