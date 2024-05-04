Kelowna Running Club celebrates its founder after 50 years of running

The Kelowna Running Club is celebrating founder Mike Whitaker, who has fostered an Okanagan community of runners for the past half-century.

A number of local runners say Whitaker was instrumental in founding the club and that it probably wouldn't exist without his dedication and determination to bring runners together.

“Some events have come and gone, but one that’s been here for a long, long time is our annual GOATS run," said Randy Werger, a Kelowna Running Club member of the last 20 years.

"Mike has done every one of those runs to one extent or another."

Whitaker joined members of the Kelowna Running Club this week, expecting just a few people to show up. He was surprised to see all the support and appreciation shared by his fellow runners with at least 20 people coming out to run with him.

“To be a member of the club for me has been a major factor in life," Whitaker said.

"It really has been an extended family, giving support and we enjoyed the running, we enjoyed particularly being out in the open air… We run as a group and we shared our problems so that at the end of the day we could chew the fat, we had the run, we felt better. It was a very good stress relief."

As a doctor in Kelowna, Whitaker has always known the importance of exercise and mental health, and that was a big reason for the running club’s existence — to get people together to talk.

"We have what we call the board room. And once a month we meet. It’s really an opportunity for us to be there and support those who are perhaps going through some rough times," Werger said.

"Whether it’s health or whether it’s part of their day to day. It’s something else that Mike has put together just to support the people that are around him and we are very grateful for that. It means a lot."

When the runners were asked what they would say to Mike as he is set to retire from the running club, this was a couple of their responses:

“I’d say thank you, Mike. Thank you for everything you have done for the club. You know, you’ve helped all of us and we really appreciate it.” said Werger.

Cindy Rhodes adds, “I’m getting a little emotional. He may not be aware of what an important role he has had in so many of our local runners and the importance of knowing and realizing that you run because you like running and to appreciate that you can run, and that the running community is your support group. It’s a huge support group for when you are in need.”

As members of the Kelowna Running Club celebrate their founder and everything he has done for the club over the last 50 years, they are also getting ready for the 48th annual GOATS run happening on June 22.