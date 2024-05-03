Name change application could further delay a long-delayed Kelowna murder trial

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

Gabriella Sears' long-delayed murder trial continues to slowly wind its way through Kelowna court, and her new application to change her name on the court filing threatens to cause more delay.

Sears is charged with the second-degree murder of 49-year-old Darren Middleton and the indecent interference of his remains, and she's been behind bars since her arrest in June 2021.

Middleton's common-law spouse Brenda Adams discovered his body on the floor of Sears' bathroom on Rutland's Sycamore Road in the early morning hours of June 17, 2021, after Middleton hadn't returned home. Sears was found by police later that morning on Moyer Road, about a 15-minute walk from her house.

Sears' trial got underway last fall, but on what was meant to be the 18th day of trial, she announced she was firing her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, accusing them of “gaslighting” her and colluding with the Crown. The firing came a few months after Watt and Forss successfully argued for Sears' two confessions to police to be excluded as evidence at trial.

The trial has been delayed ever since, with Sears having gone through yet another lawyer back in March.

The trial is scheduled to resume again in July, but it's not clear if it will be able to be completed in the four weeks that have been set aside for it, and a new application filed by Sears this week could take up even more court time.

Name change sought

Sears is a transgender woman who was previously known as, and first identified by police upon her arrest, as Dereck Sears, but she now identifies as a woman and goes by Gabriella or Gabby.

Adams testified at trial that she and Middleton had known Sears for about four months prior to the killing. She said several days before Middleton's death, Sears told the couple she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

But to this day, Sears' legal name remains “Derek,” and that's reflected on her court indictment. This week, she filed an application to have her name changed to Gabriella on the indictment, citing Section 15 of the Charter, which guarantees “equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination.”

While the issue may seem inconsequential to the trial, Crown prosecutor David Grabavac said during an appearance Thursday that he's “not unsympathetic” to Sears' concerns, but “maybe perhaps this isn't the right time to be bringing this application.”

“This is a novel legal issue which may have far-reaching consequences ... I've never seen Section 15 of the Charter used like this in a criminal matter.” Grabavac said. “We haven't had a chance to research this issue ... we're going to need a couple weeks to figure out what position, if any, we have on this.

“The priority, with the greatest respect to everyone, should be getting the trial completed as soon as possible ... I don't know how much research is going to have to go into this and if we're spending a day or two fighting over this in a few weeks, that's taking away from trial prep.”

Grabavac noted the importance of getting the trial completed as soon as possible, highlighting the gravity of what Sears is accused of doing.

“Darren Middleton was brutally murdered, with severe injuries, his genitals were mutilated ... so that needs to be the priority,” he said.

Trial's future uncertain

In addition to Sears having a new lawyer in the case, a new judge has also taken over the matter. Justice Ross, who presided over the trial last year, stepped down from the case, as she'll be turning 75 before the completion of the trial. By law, a judge must retire by age 75, so Justice Miriam Gropper has now taken over. But because of this, Sears can decide if she wants to continue with the trial that was started last year, or start entirely from scratch.

While not making any commitments, Sears' new lawyer Frances Mahon said Thursday that Sears will likely consent to allowing forensic evidence and RCMP testimony to carry over from last fall, but she may require civilian witnesses to testify again. Mahon said she would know for sure by the next May 14 court date.

Grabavac questioned the need for recalling witnesses, and expressed doubts about fitting the trial into a four-week period if some admissions aren't made by the defence.

“The civilian witnesses were thoroughly cross-examined by Mr. Watt and Mr. Forss, two of the best defence lawyers in British Columbia. I'm not sure why we need to recall them,” Grabavac said.

If the trial isn't completed by Aug. 9, it could result in even more significant delay. As it stands now, Justice Gropper has no court availability from September to December, and Grabavac is tied up with another murder trial – the killing of the UBC Okanagan security guard – next fall.

Further details about the continuation of Sears' trial are expected to become clear at her next court appearance in two weeks.