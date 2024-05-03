Line painting not what it used to be in Kelowna

Cindy White

Now that spring street sweeping has wrapped up in Kelowna, line painting season is in full swing.

You might notice those lines look different than in the past. The City of Kelowna has been transitioning from traditional paint to thermoplastic street markings.

“It’s a more durable product that’s environmentally friendly and better for our staff to be working with,” said roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

Thermoplastic markings also offer additional benefits.

“It’s embedded with reflective material so even as it wears, the lines remain reflective,” explains supervisor of traffic operations Laurens Campbell. “Crosswalk material also has what we call corundum on it, which is an anti-slip coating. So, it’s a little safer for pedestrians and in frosty conditions.”

While it takes about five times longer to install, Campbell says it also last about five times longer. The city used to go through about 40 55-gallon barrels of paint per year and a couple thousands litres of solvent used to clean equipment. Now he says they are down to about three 5-gallon buckets of solvent and very little paint.

The transition is expected to take five to seven years. All new roads in Kelowna get thermoplastic lines, keeping up with changing vehicle technology.

“The nice thing about thermoplastic versus paint is that it has a profile to it. So, autonomous vehicles, which are becoming more and more prevalent…the longer this stuff stays on the road the more benefit it is to some of those safety features of vehicles like lane departure,” notes Campbell.

The city’s lane marking budget is $1 million annually. Crews start as soon as the weather warms to the 10 C mark and will continue until it’s too cold for the material to stick.

“Obviously, we need a clean road and we need a dry road. So, if we get a lot of rain – I know a lot of us are hoping for rain – but when it comes to line painting we don’t want any rain. Because then we won’t be as productive,” adds Schwerdtfeger.