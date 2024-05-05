Lime hits one million ride mark in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Lime has reached a new milestone.

The micromobility service has reached one million rides in Kelowna.

Since Lime launched in April 2021, over 166,000 riders have taken over 1 million rides in Kelowna, travelling nearly 1.97 million kilometres.

"It shows incredible growth year over year. In 2023 we hit just over half a million rides which was a huge milestone and we see that growth every single rear from 190 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023," said Zackary Geneau, B.C. operations manager with Lime.

Despite early issues with safety and etiquette, Lime says they continue to keep riders on track with the use of parking wardens.

"Essentially they do patrol around downtown and identify improper riding. Then they also incentivize riders to ride properly, so what they have done is if they identify you as a good rider and you are parking correctly you have a chance to have five minutes off your next ride."

Lime has been the only company providing micro-mobility options since Spin pulled out of Kelowna and Canada two years ago.

Their contract is set to expire in July with the company hoping the city will renew their contract for another two years.

For those who are a little hesitant to speed their way through traffic, the scooter has a slower speed for first-time riders.

"The scooter will actually go at 14 kilometres an hour which is a lower speed then are usual 24 kilometres an hour and that gets you a little bit more comfortable," Geneau added.