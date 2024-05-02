Vehicle fire slows Highway 97 near Oyama

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

Traffic is again flowing on Highway 97 past the site of a vehicle fire.

The car was fully destroyed by the blaze.

Photo: Anna Lindsay

ORIGINAL 10:20 a.m.

Highway 97 is being slowed by a vehicle fire near Oyama Thursday morning.

A Castanet reader sent in a video of a car on the side of the road, engulfed in flames, with an ambulance parked nearby.

At this point in time it is not known what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

It is also unknown if any injuries have occurred.

This story will be updated when more information is known.