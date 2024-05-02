Council asked to allow alcohol consumption in eight Kelowna parks

Photo: pexels

If city council is in agreement, alcohol consumption will be allowed permanently in eight parks around Kelowna beginning later this month.

The recommendation from city staff comes following a successful three month pilot where the consumption of alcohol was allowed in three selected parks last year.

During the pilot that ran from July 4 to Oct. 6, staff said there were very few complaints while RCMP said there was no increase in calls for service around the parks included within the pilot project.

In fact calls for service were down considerably last year compared with 2022 at Waterfront and Tugboat Beach, Kinsman Park and Boyce Gyro Park where alcohol consumption was allowed.

As a result, staff are suggesting the responsible consumption of liquor be allowed permanently in eight parks.

Open consumption would be allowed only between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. from May 15 to Sept. 15. at the following parks:

Cedar Creek Park

Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Kinsmen Park

Rotary Beach Park

Sarsons Beach Park

Strathcona Beach Park

Sutherland Bay Park

Waterfront Park (including Tugboat Beach)

Staff are recommending some restrictions including placing a 15-metre buffer around playground equipment, children's play areas and residences. Alcohol would also be prohibited from sport courts, parking lots, bodies of water and piers or boardwalks without railings.

Glass would also be prohibited meaning wine would have to be transferred to other containers before taking it into a park.

Several parks, including City Park were left off the list for various reasons including a history of bylaw or RCMP incidents, or natural areas that are typically low on facilities such as waste containers and washrooms.

While the consumption of alcohol may be allowed in certain parks, smoking or vaping of any kind, including cannabis, is still prohibited.