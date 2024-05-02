Southern Interior elected officials push for more invasive mussel defence

Photo: Mark Hoffman Zebra mussels on Wisconsin's Lake Winnebago Beach.

Local government officials from across the Southern Interior agree more action must be taken to protect B.C. waterways from invasive mussels.

Invasive zebra and quagga mussels pose significant economic and environmental risks because of their ability to damage essential water infrastructure and outcompete B.C.'s native species. They are nearly impossible to eradicate once established.

Delegates at the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference held in Kamloops this week voted in favour of a number of resolutions targeting the invasive species.

Resolutions sponsored by Sicamous, Salmon Arm and the City of Kelowna recommended introducing more legislation, lobbying for increased funding and updating a rapid response plan to prevent an invasive mussel infestation in B.C.

District of Sicamous Coun. Pam Beech said this is the third year the district has brought forward a resolution about invasive mussels, adding she’s pleased to see more resolutions from different communities about the issues.

“We obviously do think that this is an incredibly serious threat — not just to those of us who base our living on tourism and lakes and water, but all of us,” Beech said.

“We all have streams, we all have lakes that we depend on in B.C. It's a critical issue.”

The resolution from the City of Kelowna noted that bodies of water in B.C. are at high risk for the infestation of invasive mussels, particularly as quagga mussels have been discovered in a tributary of the Columbia River in Idaho.

“An infestation of invasive mussels would cause significant economic and environmental losses, with economic losses alone estimated at $64 million to $129 million annually across the province,” the document said.

City of Kelowna Coun. Charlie Hodge told SILGA delegates it’s critical to be proactive on the matter.

“If our lakes and water systems get this in it, we’re done, we’re done. There’s no going back and fixing it,” Hodge said.

The Sicamous resolution is calling for the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to lobby the federal government, asking it to match provincial funding for B.C.’s invasive mussel defence program.

The Salmon Arm resolution recommends UBCM ask the province for more money for the same defence program, and calls on the B.C. government to introduce supportive legislation and update its early detection and rapid response plan.

It also recommends UBCM ask the province to work together with the federal government to allocate “significant, long-term funding” to efforts preventing invasive mussel infestation in B.C. waterways.

The City of Kelowna resolution calls on UBCM to ask the province to take action on the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s recommendations to the ministry for invasive mussel prevention. This includes asking the federal government to enhance inspections and increase funding and staffing for B.C.’s invasive mussel defence program.

These resolutions will be sent to UBCM, and will be considered by elected officials from across the province during its annual conference in the fall.

On Tuesday, the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) welcomed an announcement from the province and BC Hydro which committed $900,000 per year for five years to help keep invasive mussels out of B.C. lakes and rivers.

In February, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced $8.75 million over five years as part of the Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund. However, the OBWB said this won't go far enough to help western waterways, calling it a “re-announcement of funding from last year” that is a nationwide program, requiring B.C. to compete for the grants.

-With files from Colin Dacre and Alistair Waters