Homicide probe opened after missing Kamloops man found dead in creek outside Kelowna

Photo: RCMP Kelvin 'Kelly' Jobson

Police say a body found last month off a forestry road east of Kelowna belonged to a missing Kamloops man.

Kelvin “Kelly” Jobson, 47, is believed to be the victim of a homicide, RCMP announced Wednesday. His body was found by an ATVer in a creek near a forestry road off Big White Road on April 20.

Jobson had been missing and was last seen on April 6. Investigators say they received confirmation Tuesday that Jobson was the suspected victim of homicide.

“The Kamloops RCMP Detachment, with assistance from the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, is continuing its investigation into Kelly Jobson’s disappearance and homicide, and is turning to the public for any information that may be related,” said Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the Kamloops RCMP Investigative Services.

“Based on the investigation so far, we know that Kelly was in Kamloops on April 6 or 7, outside of his residence on Linden Avenue. Although we have conducted neighbourhood inquiries and video canvasses to help us timeline his last movements in Kamloops, we are asking the community to please take another look and reconsider if they saw or heard anything that might be related, now that we have confirmation he is sadly deceased.”

Kamloops RCMP says they are leading the investigation and have released his image to gather more information.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information that could be related to Jobson’s disappearance, including suspicious activities before or after he was seen last, or in the area of the 201 Forest Service Road where his body was located, to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

Jobson is described as a six-foot, 165-pound Caucasian male, with brown hair and brown eyes.