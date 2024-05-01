New booking portal will speed up accommodation process for BC evacuees

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The BC Hotel Association and the provincial government has teamed up on new technology that will help evacuees find places to stay in a quicker and more organized fashion.

Emergency Management Central Booking Portal is the name of the new system, which will aim to expedite evacuees to safe shelter with increased speed and co-ordination during times of crisis.

The pilot program will focus on three host communities in its first year: Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George. It will launch in June.

“The Emergency Management Central Booking Portal provides Emergency Support Services with a much-needed tool to ensure evacuees can find safe and secure accommodation during crises,” BCHA president and CEO Ingrid Jarrett said in a press release.

“We have worked closely with accommodation providers, regional partners and government to co-ordinate the implementation of the portal, and we are so proud of the collective efforts that went in to make this happen.”

The streamlined booking process will provide access for ministry of emergency management and climate readiness staff, ESS responders and administrators. Live information eliminates the need for manual calls to hotels and updates availability in real time. The portal will also be able to track evacuees more efficiently.

A referral voucher system is also set to be introduced to provide essential information and directions to evacuees. With electronic reservations and property-specific access, lodging suppliers are expected to benefit as well.