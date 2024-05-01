Underground equipment damage causes power outage in Kelowna

Photo: FortisBC New power outage area.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

FortisBC electrical crews appear to be making progress on an outside in Kelowna.

Now just 355 customers in the area of highways 97 and 33 are without power.

There is no estimate when power will be restored for those addresses.

ORIGINAL 1:45 p.m.

More than 1,600 FortisBC electrical customers are without power in Kelowna.

A large outage has been reported in the area of Highway 97 and Highway 33, impacting traffic lights and many large retailers in the area. The lights went out shortly after 1 p.m.

The cause of the outage is listed as “underground equipment damage.” The utility says the damage was caused by an "external party."

There is no estimated time of restoration.