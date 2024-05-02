Blue Jeans and Bevvies for Ukrainian kids in the Okanagan

Photo: Mohini Singh Blue Jeans and Bevvies at the Bird is schedule for Monday, May 6, 2024.

A Kelowna-based group is hosting a fundraiser to help Ukrainian children living in the Central Okanagan cope with the psychological fallout of fleeing a war zone.

Hearts and Hands 4 Ukraine is inviting the community to Blue Jean and Bevvies at the Bird, at Red Bird Brewing on Monday, May 6, from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature traditional Ukrainian music, dancing and food. Tickets are available here.

In conjunction with YMCA of Southern Interior BC, the proceeds will go towards program fees that will support children to find inner strength and friends through sporting activities.

Heart and Hands 4 Ukraine has been supporting displaced families and individuals who now call Kelowna home by providing basic necessities and other essentials. For the last two years, it has hosted a toy drive, donating more than $40,000 in gifts. A Blue Jeans, Burgers and Bevvies event at the Kelowna Yacht Club last year raised $45,000.