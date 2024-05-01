Loyal Wooldridge steps down as RDCO board chair

Photo: Contributed

Loyal Wooldridge has voluntarily stepped down as chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

His resignation is effective May 22, prior to the next board meeting.

"It's been a pleasure and honour to serve as chair for the past three years. I am proud of what we have accomplished together," said Wooldridge at the conclusion of the last meeting.

Wooldridge made the decision as he pursues the NDP nomination in the Central Kelowna riding for the October provincial election.

"Voluntarily, although it's not required legislatively I am going to step aside as chair just for transparency and integrity purposes."

Once the RDCO receives the notice in writing, options to move forward will be presented to the board, including going with the status quo and elevating the vice-chair (Okanagan East director Kevin Kraft) or go through the nomination and election process.

Wooldridge will remain on the board.

City of West Kelowna director Stephen Johnston has stepped away from the board entirely. Johnston is the BC United nominee in the West Kelowna-Peachland riding.

Coun. Rick de Jong is taking his seat on the board.