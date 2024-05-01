Kelowna spring street sweeping wraps up two weeks ahead of schedule

Photo: City of Kelowna The 2024 spring street sweeping campaign wrapped up two weeks early.

The annual spring street sweeping campaign in Kelowna has wrapped up earlier than anticipated.

A social media post from the City of Kelowna says it has come in two weeks ahead of schedule.

Roadways operations manager, Andrew Schwerdtfeger says the lighter winter snowfall helped crews get the work done in six weeks instead of the planned eight weeks.

“We had a lot less material to pick up this year,” he says. “(I’m) estimating somewhere around 30 per cent less material on the roads, compared to a normal year. That allows the sweepers to move faster.”

Schwerdtfeger says that the heaviest rainfall held off until the final few days of sweeping and they had few equipment breakdowns, helping speed the process. Contractor Atlas Power Sweeping also stepped up by bolstering its fleet.

“I’d like to give a shout-out to the team. (We’ve had) 50 staff on that effort for the last six weeks, working shifts, working weekends. They’re doing 10 hour days on shifts from 4 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week,” said Schwerdtfeger.

He expects getting the work done two weeks faster should lead to some budget savings. “I would hope we come in around $1 million or slightly under that. So, we’re going to see about a 20 per cent savings, ballpark estimate.”

The spring sweep budget was $1.23 million. The city also has a regular, ongoing street sweeping program that cleans up debris depending on the road priority.

“If there’s roadside bike lanes, we sweep it 10 times a year. If there’s curb and gutter, we would sweep that three times a year.”

Cyclists and pedestrians might notice less debris on their routes this year. The city has added two dedicated bike path/sidewalk sweepers to its fleet to clean the growing active transportation corridor.

While he’s pleased with how things went, Schwerdtfeger says they still have a way to go in education the public.

“One thing we saw this year was very low compliance with the signage. People would just ignore it and park on the road. Obviously, we can’t run a 30,000 pound sweeper underneath a parked SUV on the road.”

Some staff will stay on the street sweeping brigade through the summer, but most are shifting to other seasonal road work, including construction projects and line painting, which can’t begin until the winter salt and sand is cleared away.