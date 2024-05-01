April was drier than normal across the Thompson-Okanagan amid ongoing drought

While temperatures were average, April was a much drier month than normal across the Thompson-Okanagan.

Month-end stats from Environment Canada shows Kelowna received just 41% of the rain it usually does this time of year, amid an ongoing drought.

"Dryer than normal in Kelowna," said Brian Proctor, meteorologist with Environment Canada, explaining that the city received 11.9 millimetres of precipitation, far short of the typical 29.1 millimetres.

"We didn’t see tremendous amounts of precipitation. Unfortunately, nothing that is really going to help us at this point in time."

Vernon recorded rainfall 59% of normal while Penticton (76%) and Kamloops (90%) fared better.

Proctor said the Thompson-Okanagan will need to see a significant jump in rainfall if it is going to have any sort of impact on wildfire concerns.

"The really interesting thing is this year’s May forecast contrasts significantly what we experienced last year, so we’re looking much cooler, which should make for less of a demand on some of those water resources that are getting very scarce," he said.

Kelowna and Vernon were both 0.5 C above the average mean temperature for the month of April, with Kelowna coming in at 9.5 C and Vernon at 8.7 C.

Kamloops hit their typical month of April on the head at 9.9 C.

"I look at Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and even up into the Thompson with Kamloops and we would classify it as a very average kind of month from a mean temperature point of view," Proctor said.

While summer continues to grow closer, expect daily highs to reach roughly 20 C across the region this weekend.