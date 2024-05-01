128 Lake Country properties licensed for short-term rentals

Photo: The Canadian Press

As new provincial regulations around short-term rentals in the province come into effect today the District of Lake Country says it is open for business.

The district says the new provincial legislation limiting short-term rentals to principal residences align with existing regulations already in place in the municipality.

As part of the new regulations, hosts are required to prove they comply with regulations by including the business license number with their listing on platforms such as Airbnb or VRBO.

Those not in compliance will be removed from the site.

As of today, 128 properties are legally licensed to offer short-term vacation rentals in their homes in Lake Country, but the municipality says residents who meet the district's criteria can still apply.

Criteria includes:

Accommodations must be within a short-term vacation rental allowable zone

Short-term rentals must be located within the primary residence and not in an accessory suite separate from the home (examples include trailer, motorhome, camper, garage, cabana, or shop)

Home where the rental is located must be occupied by the principal resident for most of the year

There are not more than four (4) sleeping units rented out at the same time

There is parking for all guests on the property (guests’ vehicles are not permitted to park on the street)

All garbage and recycling is contained to the property and properly disposed

All short-term rentals must have a valid District of Lake Country business licence.

A business license for short-term vacation rentals in Lake Country costs $350 yearly.

The municipality has published a list of licensed vacation rentals here.