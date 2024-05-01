UBCO to host annual Student Okanagan Film Festival

Photo: UBCO

UBCO is set to host the annual Student Okanagan Film Festival next week.

Budding filmmakers, faculty of creative studies students, faculty, staff and the general public will get together on Monday, May 6 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts' Mary Irwin Theatre.

Organizers of the event are currently getting ready to screen the submitted short films that cover a wide range of genres, including mini-documentaries, experimental short films, music videos, animation and short narratives and people in attendance should expect quite the show.

This annual event accepts films from any student in the Okanagan, including those at UBCO, all regional high schools and local colleges.

“We are looking forward to going through all the submissions to choose the final selections for the festival. Last year, we awarded two filmmakers in animation and live-action, and we are excited to see what films we will get to decide on the specific award categories for this year," said visual arts professor Myron Campbell.

Local emerging filmmakers have been invited to submit their work for the chance to be included in the festival screening.

A panel of jurors, consisting of faculty members and student volunteers, are now viewing the submissions, which in previous years has been more than 80, to create a film festival with approximately an hour of programming.

“This is such a great opportunity for the students to show their films on the big screen. It’s also a fantastic chance for them to receive public recognition and connect with other filmmakers which can open doors to future opportunities and collaborations.”

Admission is by donation and all proceeds go back into the festival programming for future years.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. More info here.