Car and bike show to take place in Rutland later this month

Photo: Melissa Campbell

It's time to rev your engines for the 2024 Kelowna Car and Bike Show.

Taking place at Rutland Lions Park on Sunday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the event promises a day for car and bike enthusiasts of all ages, and it's completely free to check out.

"Buckle up and prepare to be dazzled as more than 100 vehicles of all makes and models roar into Rutland Lions Park for a display like no other," said event organizers.

The day of fun will also include excitement and entertainment as there will be a number of food trucks on site for people to choose from and a vendor village to explore.

For those looking to showcase their coolest rides, the show is still accepting vehicle registration for the vendor showcase and can be booked online.

"The 2024 Kelowna Car and Bike Show is one of three events organized by Impact Events in the Rutland area of Kelowna," said Christina Ferreira, owner Impact Events + Brand Management.

"It's part of our commitment to fostering community spirit and bringing people together through exciting events. In fact, this is just one of six events we organize across Kelowna, all of them being free community events."

You can visit the Kelowna Car and Bike Show website for more information.