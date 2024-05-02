Little progress in last year on missing piece of Okanagan Rail Trail

Cindy White

It has been nearly a year since the last update from federal officials on negotiations to complete the remaining section on the Okanagan Rail Trail from just north of the Kelowna airport to Beaver Lake Road, but there’s little progress to report.

The former CN Rail line is tied up in an Addition to Reserve process that has dragged on for years.

“Although the government had promised an expedited process with Additions to Reserve, we’ve been at this now, since we first started, I think we’re close to maybe four years, if not going closer to five,” said Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis.

The chief says there’s always an excuse when it comes to federal government foot dragging on Additions to Reserve.

He adds that transferring the land to the OIB also comes with other considerations, including existing utility right-of-ways and environmental assessment and clean up.

“Since it’s going to be turned back to reserve again, we don’t want a problem environmentally.

"When you look at this type of situation, when you think about what’s been hauled over rails, for the last 100-odd years.”

In a statement issues to Castanet, Indigenous Services Canada directed our questions about the negotiations to OIB.

“Okanagan Indian Band continues to work on replacement agreements with utility companies that need to be resolved before the Addition-to-Reserve (ATR) submission can be sent for department approvals. As negotiations are ongoing, the length of time the ATR process will take remains uncertain. Questions regarding the status of the negotiations should be directed to Okanagan Indian Band.”

Cyclist left to find other routes

The long wait leaves cyclists with few safe options to get from Kelowna to Lake Country.

“Ultimately, a cyclist that chooses to use some of the work arounds that I know exist, they might technically be trespassing, they might technically not be following the rules. We certainly wouldn’t encourage that,” says Davis Kyle with the Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition. “It would be best for everyone for this to be completed.

“We really hope that both parties come to an agreement, that all parties come to an agreement because, ultimately, that’s going to benefit our local residents, with the infrastructure, with the recreation and bring more tourism dollars to our city.”

Contractor ready to go

When and if all the roadblocks are removed, the City of Kelowna says the design is complete, funding is available and a contract has been selected to complete the final 50 kilometres of the Okanagan Rail Trail.