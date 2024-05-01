Daughtry, Hoobastank and more added to Kelowna's Rock the Lake

Photo: Rock The Lake

Four more bands have been added to Kelowna’s Rock the Lake lineup.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday that Daughtry, Hoobastank, Texas King and Lynam will play the outdoor plaza at Prospera Place from July 12 to 14.

They join the already-announced Tom Cochrane, Theory of a Deadman, Our Lady Peace and 54-40.

“Daughtry and Hoobastank are major additions to the 2024 Rock The Lake line-up,” Mike Strawn, VP and general manager of sports, media and entertainment for GSL Group said.

“We are committed to bringing bigger, more internationally acclaimed names to the Okanagan, and we believe that these artists’s touring successes prove the incredible energy they will add to the weekend. This year’s line-up is one of our most exciting to date and we’re more than thrilled with the variety of bands, exciting new site layout, and overall experience we have planned!”

Further lineup announcements and the complete schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Second wave of artists

A rock powerhouse, Daughtry has been smashing records with the fastest-selling rock debut album in modern history, earning multiple Grammy nominations, and consistently topping charts with certified Platinum and Gold albums.

Hoobastank are best known for their 4x platinum single The Reason, popularized over two decades on countless TV shows and more recently, on TikTok. The song has billions of streams across streaming platforms and has propelled the band’s more recent albums to a new generation of fans.

Canadian touring workhorses Texas King bring their notoriously high-energy show to the sunny outdoor stage. “We’re the good times boys,” says frontman Jordan Macdonald. “Leave your troubles at the door, because you’re not gonna be able to hold them with those two beers in each hand.”

The second wave of artists is rounded out by Alabama’s rock trio, Lynam. Influenced by Def Leppard, the independent artists cross intricate songwriting with the fun and fanfare of glam rock.

More general admission and Castanet VIP tickets available

In case you missed it, the Castanet VIP experience has also been amplified this year. In addition to previous years’ offerings like the VIP tent, premium amenities, and expedited access, the 2024 VIP offerings now include front-of-stage access and $100 in “Festival FUNds” to redeem on food, beverage, and festival merchandise.

Castanet VIP and general admission pre-release and first-release tickets are sold out, and limited second-release GA and VIP tickets are now on sale at rtlkelowna.com.