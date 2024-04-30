Non-potable irrigation system in Southeast Kelowna to shut down for one day

Photo: City of Kelowna

The city is warning residents and agricultural customers in Southeast Kelowna of a one-day shutoff of the non-potable irrigation system.

The northeast area of the non-potable irrigation system will be temporarily unavailable on Thursday, May 2 for an emergency valve replacement to accommodate peak irrigation flow.

“The City of Kelowna apologizes in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding during this work,” said the city’s brief statement.