Fired conductor to return for final Okanagan Symphony Orchestra shows of season

Photo: OSO Rosemary Thomson

Rosemary Thomson will return to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra podium next month to conduct the final concert weekend of the season.

OSO announced Tuesday that Thomson will be at the helm of the orchestra on May 10, 11, and 12 for an all-Beethoven program.

“Ms. Thomson is excited to share this music making opportunity with the extraordinary pianist and friend, Ian Parker,” said OSO in an announcement, which noted that Thomson will hold the title of Conductor Emeritus after the weekend.

Thomson was fired by OSO at the end of 2023 after 16 years as the organization’s music director. She had announced just three months earlier that she was planning to retire at the end of the season.

OSO never explained the reason for the termination, but in a lawsuit brought by Thomson, the maestro alleged the society had concerns about a 2023 concert called Amplify, which was a marked departure from OSO’s typical offerings.

OSO has not yet filed a response to Thomson’s lawsuit.

OSO executive director Geraldine Parent told Castanet in a statement Tuesday that the “two parties have come to an agreement that will see Maestro Thomson conducting her final concerts with the OSO May 10 to 12.”

The shows will take place in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Ticket info here.