Kelowna fire crews douse structure fire in Lower Mission

Photo: Kirk Penton

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The fire is out. Crews appear to be mopping up after the fire at a home in the 400 block of Barkley Road.

This story will be updated with a statement from the fire department when it is available.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna firefighters are rushing to a structure fire in the Lower Mission.

Initial reports are that a shed is burning and threatening a nearby home.

The fire is believed to be in the area of Barkley Road, but a Castanet reporter is still on the way to the scene.

A plume of black smoke is visible over the neighbourhood.

More to come...

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]