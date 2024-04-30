Crews stop hedge fire from spreading to Kelowna home

Photo: Kirk Penton Burned cedars at the side of a home in the Lower Mission.

A Kelowna home was nearly lost to fire Tuesday afternoon despite the efforts of the homeowner to mitigate fire risk on the property.

Crews were called to 448 Barkley Road at around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a brush fire. The incoming fire captain, seeing a large plume of black smoke, saw that much more than bushes were burning and called in more resources.

The fire originated in a set of cedar hedges, and in total, four structures, one vehicle, five recreational vehicles and two boats were damaged. The damage to the adjacent homes was minor.

“It was a good stop from the Kelowna Fire Department,” said deputy chief Larry Watkinson.

“The flames were 20-30 feet high.”

Watkinson said the homeowner was in the process of removing cedar trees from the property to reduce fire risk. A large pile of trees sits on the lawn of the home, waiting for the city’s chipping program.

“We're not sure exactly what caused the fire yet, we're working through the investigation now, but the homeowner had all the right intentions here to reduce that risk to his home,” Watkinson said.

The fire department announced hours later that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Cedar hedges are extraordinarily flammable and are not an appropriate tree for the Okanagan’s dry climate.

“We've been sending the message to our residents in Kelowna to reduce that fuel load, especially these cedar hedges — you saw it today, extremely flammable even with the rain that we had recently," Watkinson said.

“Especially those homes that are backing onto the wildland interface, we really encourage homeowners to remove these from their properties and put up other barriers that are non combustible.”

Watkinson said the homeowner will be able to return home tonight after crews finish their work.

This story has been updated with additional information from the Kelowna Fire Dept.

Photo: Kirk Penton Pile of cedar trees waiting for the chipper at a Kelowna home Tuesday.

The fire is out. Crews appear to be mopping up after the fire at a home in the 400 block of Barkley Road.

This story will be updated with a statement from the fire department when it is available.

Kelowna firefighters are rushing to a structure fire in the Lower Mission.

Initial reports are that a shed is burning and threatening a nearby home.

The fire is believed to be in the area of Barkley Road, but a Castanet reporter is still on the way to the scene.

A plume of black smoke is visible over the neighbourhood.

