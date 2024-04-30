Section of Kelowna's Enterprise Way to be single-lane alternating later this week

Photo: Google Maps Enterprise Way and Hardy Street

Drivers should avoid Kelowna’s Enterprise Way later this week.

From May 1 until May 3, traffic on Enterprise Way, between Hardy Street to Enterprise Court, will be restricted to single-lane with alternating traffic flow

The north side bike lane will also be closed.

“Motorists can expect delays and should use another route or give themselves extra time,” said the city in a statement.

“The lane restriction will be in effect for a 24-hour period. Businesses will remain accessible and open. Safety personnel and signage will be in place.”

The work is part of a $7-million project using innovative “trenchless” repair technology to renew 2.7 km of sanitary sewer pipe.