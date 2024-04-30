Rutland's Edith Gay Park receives national grant for baseball field upgrades

Photo: COMBA Facebook

It was a great day for the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) and Rutland's Edith Gay Park.

With a large crowd on hand to witness the announcement live, the city and the association learned it would receive a $72,000 Field of Dreams grant from the Jays Care Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The announcement was made on the nationally broadcast Blue Jays pre game show Tuesday.

The grant, which will be matched with an equal contribution by the city in partnership with COMBA, will provide baseball field upgrades to Edith Gay Park.

"Demand for our sports fields and ball diamonds continues to rise as our population grows and we are excited to provide upgrades like this that help make our facilities better and more accessible while supporting our local sport organizations," says sports and events services manager Doug Nicholas.

"We are grateful for the support of both the Jays Care Foundation and COMBA and we're looking forward to getting these upgrades started in the coming days."

Upgrades will include a fence extension, backstop padding, extension to the dugouts, accessibility improvements, bleachers and infield upgrades.

Work is expected to begin next month.