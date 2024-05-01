Kelowna community donates 70 bales of hay to animal sanctuary during open house

Madison Reeve

Happy Hooves Animal Sanctuary in Kelowna can breathe a little easier thanks to generous donations from the community.

The sanctuary has been in desperate need of hay to feed their roughly 100 animals on the farm.

Last Sunday, Happy Hooves hosted an open house as an opportunity to collect donations.

Founder Tristyn Hay says she was blown away by the support.

"We got three months' worth of hay for all of the animals. I was thinking we would get a month's worth of hay in the money we would raise, but people were so generous and it wasn't just funding... somebody offered to make prosthetics for our footless chicken," she said.

The sanctuary has faced ongoing challenges since flooding devastated its pastures in June 2022, leaving them unable to fully recover.

"The pasture quality no longer sustains adequate feed for our animals. We are currently in the process of seeking grants to implement proper irrigation and procure topsoil, aiming to restore conditions that can reliably support them through the summer."

Roughly 70 bales of hay were donated.

Tristyn Hay says she had no idea so many people in Kelowna knew about the sanctuary.

"We are just so shocked. We are absolutely floored by what happened. I think half an hour into [the open house], my mom and I just kept watching the cars trickle in and thought, oh my goodness, this is going to be something," Hay said.

For more information on Happy Hooves, click here.