Rutland residents planning community yard sale

Photo: Contributed

The second-annual Rutland yard sale is right around the corner, and this year, it's guaranteed to turn some heads and get some attention as there will be close to 60 different locations scattered across the neighbourhood.

Rutland resident Magdalena Steele has been quite impressed with other annual neighbourhood yard sales around Kelowna and hopes the Rutland yard sale she's been working on can grow just as popular in the coming years.

"I thought we needed to have a big event that really brings people down and then all of us can get rid of our junk or whatever we wanna call it. One man's junk is another man's treasure," said Steele.

Along with the dozens of yard sales to choose from across Rutland next weekend, some people will also be setting up arts and crafts stations with their kids, lemonade stands, food sales and more in an effort to bring more people to the area.

Steele tells Castanet that families are welcome to make money off of the things they sell at their yard sale, but she is also encouraging sellers to donate what they can to the Lake Country Family Place.

"Anna Scott runs the Lake Country family place and I've been helping her with her volunteer work.... And so she's going to set up on my lawn as well. And then everything that's been sold is actually gonna be donated to her nonprofit organization to help families in Lake Country," said Steele.

The Rutland yard sale is happening on Saturday, May 11 and will be running at more than 50+ locations throughout the day, with things kicking off at 9 a.m. and running until about 2 p.m.

For those living in the Rutland neighbourhood looking to do some spring cleaning and want to sign up for the yard sale, they can check out the Annual Rutland Community Yard Sale page on Facebook. That page will also include an updated map showing where every yard sale will be on May 11.