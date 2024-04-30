Seven unit infill project proposed for Rutland neighbourhood

Photo: Google Maps

The owner of a property on Cactus Road in Rutland is hoping to go beyond the number of units mandated by provincial legislation for infill housing projects.

New city zoning bylaws supporting the provincial legislation allow for up to six units on city lots in order to create more density and more housing units during the current housing crisis.

A proposal before city planners suggests a slightly higher density for redevelopment of property at 1115 Cactus Road.

"Due to recent B.C. legislation adopted to allow for densification it seems fitting to utilize space as best as possible," the application rationale states.

"The current MF1 zone would allow for 6 units, but this site would easily support more townhouse style units. To achieve a higher density, the proposal is to rezone the parcel to MF2 to facilitate a three-storey townhouse style development."

Plans call for one additional townhome to increase the number on the "pie-shaped property" to seven in total.