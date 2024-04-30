Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr bringing double-headlining show to Kelowna

Photo: Prospera Place

Two of the biggest names in comedy are coming to Kelowna this fall for a double-headlining act.

Jim Jefferies and Jimmy Carr will be at Prospera Place on Oct. 24, 2024 for the Charm Offensive Tour.

Jefferies is an Australian comic and writer who has created and starred in the sitcom Legit and hosted his own late-night show on Comedy Central.

Carr hails from the U.K. and is famed for his dry and dark humour and witty clashes with hecklers.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m.