Kelowna cat cafe Catelowna needs help paying vet bills

Photo: Facebook

The downtown Kelowna cat cafe, Catelowna, is reaching out to the community for help.

Owner Ashley Karnes took to Facebook Monday night, asking for financial donations.

"Over the last few months, we have taken in a number of cats that arrived with pre-existing conditions that were either misdiagnosed or undetected before arrival," the post said.

Karnes says that every now and then, a kitty slips through their vetting process.

"While in our quarantine and even upon arriving at the cafe, issues have arisen - we have had two obstructions in the intestines, an ear polyp, an aural hematoma needing a lateral ear resection, Bruno's ongoing medical needs, and an unidentified bacterial infection that put [a] kitty at the vet for a week," she said.

Catelowna partners with rescue centers across B.C. by offloading some of their work in finding adopters and providing financial assistance with profits from their entrance fee.

"Last month's and this month's bills have unfortunately put us over the tipping point of what we can normally absorb. So, it is hard for me to ask for help, but here I am, seeing if anyone might have some spare change to help us continue to support these rescue centres and pay some vet bills for them," the Facebook post added.

Donations can be made at catelowna.com/donations.