Tire collection events planned for Kelowna, Kamloops and Vernon

Photo: Shane Berg

What do you do with your old winter tires?

Tire Stewardship BC is hosting tire collection events across British Columbia during the month of May in an effort to recycle scrap tires.

Residents are invited to drop off old or unused tires, on or off rim, that may be lying around backyards and gardens, free of charge.

“When the weather warms and the seasons change, so should your tires,” said Rosemary Sutton, executive director, Tire Stewardship BC.

“When the temperature is regularly above seven degrees, it’s time to switch out your winter tires and store them covered in a cool, dry place or drop them off at one of our collection events so that they can be recycled.”

Once tires are collected, they are recycled and turned into new, useful products that circle back into the economy, such as playground surfaces, athletic tracks, and commercial flooring and roofing.

Rubber and steel is also recovered in the tire recycling process.

With fire season upon us, it is important not to leave old or unused tires lying around at home.

“They can also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes once rainwater collects inside. We encourage any resident with tires lying around their property to either drop them off at one of our collection events this spring or summer, or to search for a return-to-retailer location on our website and drop them off at any point throughout the year at a location that is convenient for them," said Sutton.

Locations across the province that will host tire collection events include: Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon The Village of Sayward, Prince George, Grand Forks, D’Arcy and McBride.

Kamloops: May 11, 2024 @ 9am-1pm at Kal Tire #044, 788 Mount Paul Way

Kelowna: May 25, 2024 @ 9am-1pm at Top Grade Tire Recycling, 965E McCurdy Rd, Lot E

Vernon: June 1, 2024 @ 9am-1pm at Kal Tire #672, 1460 Kal Lake Road

All other locations and times here.