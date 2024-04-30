Kelowna extends Lime's contract while search continues for permanent e-bike provider

Photo: Lime

Lime will continue to provide its micromobility service in Kelowna through the early part of July while the city moves toward awarding a new contract for the service.

Lime is the only company offering shared e-bike and e-scooter rentals across the city.

The company's current agreement with the city expired earlier this month, and with the bid process to award a new contract still ongoing. Transportation planner Cameron Noonan says the agreement in place with Lime was extended until July 7.

"Extending the permit allows us to conduct a fair and comprehensive competition. It also provides time for a new company to establish its local operations if one is selected," Noonan said in an email to Castanet.

The city's request for proposals (RFP) closes May 7.

The RFP states the city is seeking a "qualified micromobility operator" to deliver shared e-scooter and e-bike services

"The program must ensure the delivery of these services in a manner that is safe, equitable, and contributes to reducing vehicular traffic, thereby supporting the city's transportation and climate objectives," the RFP says in part.

The city will be looking for just one operator to provide the micromobility program. The contract would run for two years with the city holding options for a further two years.

Lime has been the only company providing micromobility options since Spin pulled out of Kelowna and Canada two years ago.

Noonan says all companies offering e-bike and e-scooter rental programs in Canada have been made aware of the opportunity.

He was not able to say how many companies have responded.