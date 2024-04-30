COSAR pauses ground search for missing Kelowna senior

Photo: RCMP Allan Francescutti

The ground search for a Kelowna senior in the backcountry east of Lake Country has been temporarily suspended.

In a social media post, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says the ground search for Allan Francescutti, 79, has been “paused while RCMP and COSAR continue to gather information.”

The post says efforts to find the elderly man, who was last seen on April 16, will resume once there are more leads. So far, volunteers have dedicated more than 1000 hours scouring the Dee Lake area for any sign of Francescutti.

RCMP began the search April 21. The missing man’s truck was found in the vicinity of Beaver Lake Road and Dee Lake Road on April 23.

COSAR says it expects to have a large mutual aid turnout again this coming weekend to continue the search.

People with wildlife cameras along roads in the Aberdeen Plateau are asked to check their footage for signs of Francescutti.