Potential good news coming for baseball at Edith Gay Park

Photo: COMBA Facebook

Some potential good news later today for baseball players in Rutland.

A funding announcement this afternoon could mean money for much-needed upgrades to Edith Gay Park.

The Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) is on the short-list for a Field of Dreams grant through the Toronto Blue Jays Jays Care Foundation.

COMBA and the City of Kelowna are organizing a watch party at the field beginning at 3:15 p.m. this afternoon.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 3:30 p.m. as part of the Blue Jays pre-game show on Sportsnet.

Players and fans are encouraged to wear there Toronto Blue Jays or COMBA Sun Devils gear.

A year ago 15 communities across Canada shared in $1.5 million from Field of Dreams including Peachland's Turner Park.