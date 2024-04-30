SD23 putting in requests for eight new schools as part of 5-year capital plan

Photo: Castanet/file

The Central Okanagan School District is asking for the addition of as many as eight new schools as part of its five year capital plan.

The plan, which has to be submitted to the Ministry of Education by the end of June, includes three new schools, two replacement schools and funds for land acquisition for three new school sites.

"Each capital request is analyzed and assigned a priority ranking by the district prior to being submitted for review my the ministry," a report for Wednesday's Planning and Facilities committee states.

"Based on detailed analysis of all provincial district submissions. government establishes an overall provincial capital budget for schools.

"Resources are allocated to the highest-priority projects and school boards are advised which projects are supported of approved to proceed."

The report shows a middle/secondary school for the university area is the top priority for new schools, Glenmore Elementary top the list for school replacements while identifying and acquiring a site for a downtown elementary school is the top priority for the province's site acquisition program.

As part of the city's north end redevelopment plan, a site for a possible elementary school in that part of town has been identified around an expanded Walrod Park. Those plans are still in the preliminary stage with a final report expected later this year.

Rutland Middle has been shifted as a top priority for school additions after being a top replacement priority for several years.

Other priorities include:

New

Elementary/middle school within Smith Creek area

Elementary/middle school within Wilden area

Site Acquisition

Site for future elementary school in Tyndall Road area of Lake Country

Site for elementary school at Goat's Peak

Replacement

Replacement for Raymer Elementary

Additions are also prioritized for Chief Tomas, Webber Road, Bankhead and Black Mountain elementary schools, Oyama Traditional school, KLO middle and Rutland secondary.

A further 40 projects are listed within a minor capital funding section, many for roof replacement, mechanical and electrical upgrades.

Three funding requests are also being made for playground equipment replacement.

If adopted by the committee, the recommendations would be forwarded to the full board for adoption.