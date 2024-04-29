Arcadia Virtual Reality in Kelowna set to close May 7

Photo: Instagram

Arcadia Virtual Reality (VR) Lounge at McCurdy Corner is set to permanently close on May 7.

The news was shared last week on social media.

"It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing the closure of Arcadia Virtual Reality after seven long years, filled with wonderful times in both the virtual and physical realms," the post said.

The VR centre cited the pandemic as the reason for the closure.

"While the pandemic posed significant challenges for small businesses, many are still grappling with its impact. While it may be too late for us at this point, we ask that you support the local mom-and-pop shops around Kelowna," the post added.

Another virtual reality shop opened up in March 2023 in Kelowna's Rutland area.