Emergency response training taking place at Kelowna's airport this week

Photo: File photo

Stay calm, it's just a drill.

An abnormal number of emergency response personnel and vehicles will be at Kelowna International Airport all week, taking part in emergency training exercises.

The majority of the training will take place in the terminal building on the east side of the airfield.

"Large-scale emergency exercises are conducted to test YLW’s airport emergency plan, along with those of its emergency response partners, in realistic conditions," said YLW communications advisor Cassie Brannagan.

The focus of the exercises is to demonstrate how multiple agencies can be integrated to respond quickly and effectively during a major event.

YLW says flights and airport operations will not be impacted.