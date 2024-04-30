New approach to crisis, homeless calls easing ‘frustration’ for RCMP officers in the Southern Interior

Cindy White

A new approach to dealing with people in crisis, whether they live on the streets or in their own homes, is helping alleviate some of the pressures on RCMP officers in Southern Interior communities.

Integrated Crisis Response Teams, pairing highly trained psychiatric nurses with specially trained officers, are having an impact in Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and Vernon. The aim is to keep mental health-related calls from escalating.

“That’s something that our officers have expressed frustration with over the last many years, is that they’re not trained on mental health crisis, per se,” says Cpl. James Grandy, district advisory NCO (Media Relations) RCMP Southeast District.

“We’re really good at de-escalating people when they’re actively in a crisis and getting them in a situation where we can have them under control and try and get them appropriate help. But in this case, in a lot of cases, it’s more proactive help as well. It’s to help people from getting to that crisis point in many cases.”

There’s been a noticeable shift in the past few years in how the RCMP collaborates with local agencies and governments. Cpl. Grandy says they are looking for innovative solutions that are better than “just showing up and leaving”.

“That just hasn’t worked in the past. So, in a lot of communities things are changing in that respect.”

However, a shortage of affordable housing also means RCMP are being called more often to deal with calls related to homelessness.

“(It’s) something that our officers have been frustrated with given the lack of resources and ability to really do something useful to kind of solve the problem and help people. Not only the neighbours who are calling it in but also the folks that are unhoused and don’t know where to go,” Cpl. Grandy points out.

“I think things are improving in that regard, certainly in the Okanagan. Especially with the rollout of these proactive programs, such as the nurse/police officer car programs. And I think a lot of those gaps are being brought together so people are getting more assistance than they ever got before.”

He believes it's just a matter of time before Integrated Crisis Response Teams are implemented across the entire province.