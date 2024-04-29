Resident of Kelowna tiny home feels 'alive again' after having his own space

Madison Reeve

Duane Fraser has been in and out of Kelowna's Bay Avenue shelter for the last year.

Three months ago, he was told he would be one of 60 individuals who would move into a tiny home unit at 759 Crowley Ave., next to the rail trail encampment.

Today, Fraser is proud to have a space to call his own and says he is planning for the future.

"It's been a challenge, but I beat it. It's amazing. It feels like you are alive again... you're moving up, and it feels great," he said.

Patricia Bacon, executive director of the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay, says the main pathway into the facility, known as STEP Place, is through the shelters.

"The idea now that we are trying to achieve is for people who have been in shelters, who want, need, and are ready for more independent living, to have a structured program that helps them on their housing continuum journey to come into STEP Place."

A resident's length of stay in the tiny home depends on each person's circumstances.

"They are adorable, but they are small, so we do want people to be able to realize, dream about, and articulate a more permanent housing solution, whatever that might look like," Bacon said.

STEP Place is also starting to become more colourful.

Each tiny home will eventually be wrapped with one of five different vinyl wraps to help create a more homey vibe. All 60 units are currently being used.

Fraser says he is thankful for the home and is working towards one goal.

"To get out of here and hopefully start a new full life. I am going to come out of here a better person then when I first came in," he said.

Meanwhile, the modular, work-camp-style units are along Highway 97 between Leathead and McCurdy roads, operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society, and are set to open on May 15.