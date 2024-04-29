Provincial government seeking builder for middle income housing on downtown lot

Photo: Google Maps

The provincial government is putting out the call for a developer to build middle income housing on a piece of downtown Kelowna land.

BC Builds, which launched in February, was created to build more rental homes for middle-income earners. The program is offering the land at 1428 St. Paul St., which is owned by the City of Kelowna, for a residential developer to take advantage of the pre-zoned property, low-cost financing and grant funding. It is also seeking a housing operator to run the facility.

All BC Builds projects have a target of households with middle incomes spending no more than 30% of their income on rent.

“Our communities and our economy depend on middle-income people like teachers, nurses and construction workers, and they depend on being able to find a decent place to live within their budget,” Premier David Eby said in a press release.

“By bringing together public landowners and housing developers and operators through BC Builds, we are transforming underused public land throughout the province into thousands of lower-cost, middle-income rental homes.”

The property at 1428 St. Paul St. is currently a parking lot, but it is already zoned for housing, so the applicant would need only development and building permits.

Once a developer and housing operator are identified, the BC Builds model will turn the sites from concept to construction in 12 to 18 months, rather than the typical three to five years.

“As an early adopter of pre-zoning urban centre locations for multi-unit residential development, the City of Kelowna is very pleased to see this municipally owned property receive support from BC Builds,” Mayor Tom Dyas said.

“Helping middle income residents secure housing they can afford in the areas where they live and work is key as our city continues to evolve. This is yet another example of the council’s commitment to enabling development to meet the housing needs in one of Canada’s fastest growing communities.”

More information about the BC Builds Kelowna project can be found here.