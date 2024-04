Photo: Contributed

Canadian indie band Mother Mother has announced a Kelowna tour stop for next year.

The band will play Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Feb. 20, 2025, part of a cross-Canada tour to promote their latest album, Grief Chapter.

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter and producer Cavetown and indie-pop trio Cannons will serve as the opening act.

Tickets go on sale May 3 at 10 a.m.