Environment Canada forecasts temperatures to hover in the low teens all week

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a bit cooler this week across the Thompson Okanagan.

The much-needed rain across the valley will continue over the next few days.

Monday will see a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 10°C. The evening will drop down to zero with more rain expected.

More rain is forecasted for Tuesday with a high of 14°C. A 30 percent chance of showers is expected Tuesday night with a low of 2°C.

Wednesday will warm up to 15°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 15°C.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week, climbing to a high of 20°C with sunshine expected all day.

Saturday will drop to 18°C with cloudy periods expected.

