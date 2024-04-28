Day of Mourning ceremonies honour B.C.'s 175 work-related deaths last year

Photo: WorkSafeBC

In 2023, 175 workers in B.C. died from work-related injuries and diseases, and those people will be remembered at ceremonies across the province Sunday.

Every year, Day of Mourning ceremonies are held on April 28 to honour those who've lost their lives on the job.

A ceremony held by the North Okanagan Labour Council will be held in Kelowna's Ben Lee Park from noon to 1 p.m. Similar ceremonies are also being held in Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops, with more than 30 running across all of B.C.

Last year, there were three work-related deaths in the Central Okanagan, five in the North Okanagan and nine in the Thompson-Nicola region.

Of last year's 175 work-related deaths, 93 involved occupational disease, 48 of which were from asbestos exposure. Sixty workers died from traumatic injuries, including falls from elevation, being struck by objects, and being caught in equipment or machinery.

Another 22 workers died in vehicle crashes while on the job.

The most dangerous industry last year was general construction, which saw 34 deaths across the province.

“As we remember those we have lost, we also recommit to making sure everyone, in every job, gets home safely at the end of the day,” B.C. Premier David Eby said in a statement.

“The National Day of Mourning is a powerful call to eliminate workplace tragedies – because every death is an outrage, and every loss is profound. To the friends, family and colleagues who have lost someone: we stand with you in your grief, and we will keep working with you to protect every worker in our province.”