Crews continue search for missing senior in backcountry, east of Lake Country

Photo: COSAR

Despite snow, sleet and rain, search and rescue volunteers from across B.C. continue to search for Allan Francescutti in the Beaver Lake area, east of Lake Country.

Francescutti, a 79-year-old Kelowna man with dementia, has not been seen since April 16. Police first began searching for him on April 21.

Last week, Francescutti's truck was found near Doreen Lake, just north of Beaver Lake, prompting several days of searching in the area.

Sunday, search and rescue crews from Grand Forks, Kamloops, Kaslo and the Fraser Valley have teamed up with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to help in the search.

“Yesterday, teams in the Dee Lake area encountered snow, sleet and rain, but made good progress searching the forest and roads around where his vehicle was found,” COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet Sunday.

He continues to ask the public to stay out of the search area.

Francescutti is described as five-foot-ten, 152 pounds, with grey hair, green eyes, and wearing a black leather jacket.

Search and rescue crews are using UTVs and dog teams in their search for Francescutti.