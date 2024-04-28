235968
Construction is now allowed to begin on a new Tesla dealership in Kelowna

Construction is now permitted to begin on a Tesla dealership and service centre in Kelowna.

West Kelowna’s Norson Construction was issued a building permit this week for the 30,000 square-foot facility at 3425 Circuit Rd., across Highway 97 from Kelowna International Airport.

The project is valued at $5.5 million.

Vancouver’s Urban Design Group Architects submitted a development permit application for the project to the City of Kelowna last September, and it got approval on Jan. 29.

“We are confident the proposed form of development will set a new level of industrial standard for the neighbourhood,” Urban Design Group Architects wrote in September. “(It) will function well for land use, parking and tenant operations, and provide employment-generating opportunities to the city.”

Those who own Teslas in the Okanagan currently have two options when needing service or repairs. They can get a Tesla technician to come to them, or they can take it to a Tesla bay in a garage off Kelowna’s Clement Avenue.

Bsuds

GordonH wrote: 40 minutes ago Interesting since I’ve worldwide sales have dropped considerably.

Friend that works at a dealership in Kelowna says they have charging units sitting in crates for the last 18+ months.
Well there certainly seems to be enough Tesla's in Kelowna to warrant a service centre.

GordonH

Interesting since I’ve worldwide sales have dropped considerably.

Friend that works at a dealership in Kelowna says they have charging units sitting in crates for the last 18+ months.


